Weekly COVID Update: August 28 – September 2

During the week of August 28 – September 2, Georgian authorities reported 12,787 new cases of COVID-19, 14,157 recoveries, and 8 fatalities.

Out of the 12,787 cases, 6,799 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 1,298, Kakheti — 919, Kvemo Kartli — 839, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 793, Shida Kartli — 657, Adjara — 533, Guria — 453, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 249, Samtskhe-Javakheti — 141, and Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 106.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 17.41%.

As of August 28, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,761,506 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,733,359 recoveries and 16,900 deaths.

