Two NBG Vice Governors Submit Resignations

Two NBG Vice Governors and Board Members, Papuna Lezhava and Archil Mestvrishvili have submitted their resignations, following the National Bank’s contentious decision to amend its regulations regarding the enforcement of international sanctions.

“I cannot be a part of a decision that I neither have influence over nor agree with,” Mestvrishvili told bm.ge.

The NBG’s move has been widely perceived as an attempt to shield Otar Partskhaladze, the former Prosecutor-General of Georgia sanctioned by the USA, from his assets and transactions being targeted in Georgia.

