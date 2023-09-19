Prosecutor’s Office Denies Partskhaladze’s Influence, Speaks of Disinformation

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia made a statement, denying the “groundless and slanderous accusations by certain political groups” that Otar Partskhaladze, a US-Sanctioned former Prosecutor-General of Georgia still maintains links with the Office.

“The specific political power, whose representatives have been litigated for years in a number of criminal cases, is trying to spread disinformation against the Prosecutor’s Office, its leadership and employees. We are well aware that the purpose of the disinformation propaganda is to obstruct the operations of the Office, so no one is held accountable for the crimes committed over the years, and they can evade responsibility. They, of course, will not succeed,” the statement reads.

The Prosecutor’s Office asserts that the “disinformation campaign” seeks to establish a connection between Otar Partskhaladze and his alleged influence on the Office, on the one hand and the criminal case of the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, on the other, an allegation that the Office denies.

In the statement, the Prosecutor’s Office also addresses the issue of sanctioning Otar Partskhaladze by the US Government, stating that the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) is currently conducting an investigation, and any evidence gathered will receive the necessary legal response.

Notably, the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili had alleged that Otar Partskhaladze informally oversees his criminal cases, maintaining influence over both the judiciary and the Prosecutor’s office while operating from the shadows.

