EU Integration Commission Approves De-Oligarchization Action Plan

On September 14, during its 68th session, the European Union Integration Commission of Georgia, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, approved the newly drafted De-Oligarchization Action Plan. This plan was formulated based on recommendations from the Venice Commission and the European Union.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, “the document contains a comprehensive set of changes to be implemented in Georgian legislation.” The plan “adopts a systematic approach and sets specific deadlines for the adoption of relevant legislative amendments.” According to the PM’s Office the document covers seven different areas, including anti-corruption and anti-monopoly measures, money laundering, media pluralism and judicial reform.

The press release goes on to say that following the adoption of the plan, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been advised to engage in further consultations with European partners. Once the government formally adopts the document, responsibility for its implementation will pass to the Georgian Parliament.

Notably, the fact of the elaboration of the new draft law on de-oligarchization came to light after the meeting between EUHR Josep Borrell and MPs of the Georgian Parliament on September 8. The draft law was drafted after the Venice Commission recommended Georgia to shelve the previously proposed draft law on de-oligarchization in June 2023, citing the potential for political abuse and arbitrary application. The old law was drafted in response to the European Commission’s recommendation on de-oligarchization and had transposed Ukraine’s de-oligarchization law to Georgia, albeit with some changes like giving the Government the ability to compile the list of oligarchs instead of the President.

