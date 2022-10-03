Anri Okhanashvili, a ruling Georgian Dream party MP and Chairperson of the Legal Issues Committee of Parliament discussed the European Commission’s recommendation on de-oligarchization during a briefing today and denoted that the ruling party relied on Ukrainian legislation on this matter.

MP Okhanashvili told journalists that the Georgian Dream directly copied the Ukrainian model but explained that while in Ukraine the relevant agency of the Presidential Administration is responsible for compiling a list of potential oligarchs, in Georgia, based on the principle of governance, this function will be performed by Parliament.

Per the ruling party MP’s statement, as in Ukraine, the Georgian draft law will consider an individual to hold the status of an oligarch if he meets at least three of the following four criteria: influence on the media; influence in political and public life; monopolistic activity; and a specific amount of money.

MP Okhanashvili claimed that the law on de-oligarchization will be discussed in the Georgian Parliament as transparently and inclusively as possible, and with the involvement of relevant political groups. He said that the public will then be provided information about those persons who meet the criteria for oligarchy.

According to MP Okhanashvili, however, specific names and surnames will not be included in the law. “Names and surnames were proposed by individual opposition groups, and others, which is nonsense, for any law to be based on names and surnames. This is not happening, this is a step against democracy,” he underscored.

Asked by a journalist whether the list of oligarchs could come to include Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling party, MP Okhanashvili reiterated Georgian Dream’s position that “this draft law, physically and objectively, cannot apply to Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

He added that while the proposed criteria cannot apply to Ivanishvili he is certain that it applies to Davit Kezerashvili, the former Minister of Defense.

Similarly, when a journalist referenced the European Parliament’s June 2022 resolution, which demanded the imposition of sanctions against Ivanishvili, MP Okhanashvii stated that “the resolution and the statements of individual MEPs are distortions of facts and misinformation.”

“These people should show more responsibility and speak on the basis of facts, and not pursue the interests of any radical opposition party,” he stressed.

