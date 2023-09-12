46 Arrested on Drug-related Charges

On September 12, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 46 individuals from different regions in Georgia have been arrested on drug-related charges, with 36 of them identified as drug dealers. The investigation was conducted by the Central Criminal Police, in cooperation with regional police departments.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the detainees come from a variety of national backgrounds, including citizens of Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Egypt, Nigeria, Iran, Yemen and Jordan. The Ministry notes that they face sentences of 20 years or life in prison. The ongoing investigation is being conducted in accordance with Articles 260, 19-260, 261, 263, 265, 273, 273 prima and 19-273 prima of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Th statement notes that acting upon judicial authorization law enforcement authorities conducted controlled drug purchases from individuals already facing charges of illegal drug possession on multiple occasions. These transactions were discreetly recorded via audio and video surveillance.

Substantial quantities of various narcotics, including heroin, methadone, buprenorphine, alpha PVP, lyrica, ketamine, methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, as well as cannabis plants containing narcotic substances, were confiscated as evidence. Additionally, electric scales and presumed proceeds from drug sales were seized.

Furthermore, the Central Criminal Police Department, through investigative procedures carried out in collaboration with the Prosecutor General’s Office, successfully identified an active organized group of drug dealers. Three individuals were subsequently arrested on drug-related charges, all of whom were citizens of Ukraine and Georgia.

As per Ministry’s statement, the apprehended persons played pivotal roles in drug distribution networks. Notably, they employed internet applications to arrange the placement of narcotic drugs at specific locations, facilitating transactions with interested buyers through designated coordinates.

