Georgian Coast Guard Officers Join NATO’s ‘Sea Guardian’ Operation

On September 12, a boarding team consisting of 12 officers from the Law Enforcement Tactical Group within the Coast Guard Department of the Georgian Border Police departed for Greece to join the NATO Maritime Security Operation (MSO) known as “Sea Guardian.”

Following a successful four-level assessment by NATO, which took several years, the tactical units of the Coast Guard under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia were designated as operational partners for the “Sea Guardian” operation in the Mediterranean Sea in 2022. Georgia is the first non-NATO country to achieve this status.

According to the Ministry of Interior press release, the inclusion of Georgian boarding team in the NATO operation underscores Georgia’s contribution to Euro-Atlantic security and enhances the Georgian alignment with NATO’s maritime components. Participation in this operation, conducted under the alliance’s auspices, marks a “significant milestone” in the deepening practical cooperation between NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) and the Coast Guard of the Border Police. The Ministry also emphasizes that this participation represents an “excellent” opportunity to “display the Georgian flag and deepen relations with NATO units”.

Notably, NATO’s “Sea Guardian” operation stands as the sole mission focused on combating terrorism, facilitating unrestricted maritime navigation, bolstering maritime security capabilities, preventing illicit economic activities, and fostering awareness of the maritime environment within its operational zone.

As outlined in the release, upon the arrival of Coast Guard personnel in Greece, a preparatory exercise will precede the commencement of the operation. Subsequently, following the training, the Georgian contingent will be deployed to a NATO naval unit, where they will participate in the NATO operation in the Mediterranean Sea.

