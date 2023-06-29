Georgian Coast Guard to Join Hellinic Navy Under NATO Aegis

The Georgian Parliament ratified an international inter-agency agreement on June 29 which would allow to deploy officers from the Coast Guard Department of the Georgian Border Police aboard ships of the Hellenic Navy, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On September 16-29, twelve Coast Guard personnel will be deployed to the NATO Maritime Security Operation (MSO) known as the “Sea Guardian.”

The ratified agreement is a prerequisite for such deployment alongside the Greek military and naval forces on ships, promoting interoperability with NATO’s naval components.

Following the success of a four-level assessment by NATO, the tactical units of the Coast Guard from the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs became an operational partner for the “Sea Guardian” operation in the Mediterranean Sea in 2022. Georgia is the first non-NATO country to be granted such status.

Greece took the lead among NATO member states by expressing readiness to host a tactical unit from the Georgian Border Police’s Coast Guard on its navy’s ships within the framework of the NATO operation.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)