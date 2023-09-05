Foreign Minister Darchiashvili Visits Hungary

On September 5, in the frames of his visit to Hungary, Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó. Darchiashvili was also the guest of honor at the annual meeting of Hungarian heads of diplomatic missions abroad, where he addressed Hungarian diplomats.

According to an official press release from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the visit to Budapest reaffirmed the “strong friendship and partnership” between Georgia and Hungary. At the meetings the sides discussed Georgia’s implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission. Hungary’s steadfast support for Georgia’s European integration process was underscored.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry’s leader reiterated Hungary’s support for granting candidate status to Georgia and Georgia’s continued progress along this path. He expressed hope that Georgia’s efforts and implemented reforms would be reflected in the European Union’s relevant decision on granting the country candidate status.

Additionally, Péter Szijjártó emphasized Hungary’s commitment to its relations with the Caucasus region and announced that a joint summit with the participation of government members from Georgia and Hungary is scheduled for October 11-12 in Tbilisi.

Furthermore, the discussion emphasized Georgia’s pivotal role for the European Union in terms of security, energy resource diversification, and transit routes. According to the release, the ongoing partnership between the two countries regarding the Black Sea electricity cable project received positive evaluation.

Both ministers, during their bilateral meeting and within the ambassadorial assembly, highly commended the multifaceted cooperation between Georgia and Hungary. They also acknowledged the mutual exchange of high-level visits, which fosters the development of political, sector-specific, trade-economic, and people-to-people relations between the two nations. The regional security landscape was also examined.

According to the MFA press release Peter Szijjártó expressed his gratitude to his Georgian counterpart for the visit to Budapest. Ilia Darchiashvili underscored the significance of Hungary’s support in addressing Georgia’s challenges and expressed optimism that through close coordination, substantial steps would be taken to further strengthen the ties between their countries.

