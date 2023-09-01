EU Partners React to Announcement of Impeachment Proceedings against President

Georgian Dream Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that the party would initiate impeachment proceedings against Georgia’s president for “violating the constitution” prompted reactions from Georgia’s EU partners. The ruling team’s decision came after President Salome Zurabishvili has undertaken a series of international visits to promote Georgia’s EU candidacy bid, despite being denied permission by the government.

MEP Miriam Lexmann described the impeachment initiative as “a completely absurd move”, adding: “GD once again shows that it has no interest either in addressing political polarisation or in Georgia’s European future”.

In what is a completely absurd move, GD once again shows that it has no interest either in addressing political polarisation or in Georgia’s european future https://t.co/zkmDhKnIRt — Miriam M. Lexmann (@MiriamMLex) September 1, 2023

According to MEP Markétka Gregorová, she was shocked to hear about the intention to impeach the President, stating: “If GD wants candidate status, they should be approving these talks, not fear their outcome”.

Shocked to hear about the plan to impeach President @Zourabichvili_S – as she sets to speak to EU leaders. She is firmly pro-European. Unfortunately moreso than certain governmental repre. If GD wants candidate status, they should be approving these talks, not fear their outcome. — Markétka Gregorová 🦄 (@MarketkaG) September 1, 2023

MEP Thijs Reuten considered Georgian Dream’s decision “hilarious and sad at the same time” stressing: “government accuses the president of violating the constitution because she wants to work on the country’s EU future, which is actually included in… the constitution!”

🇬🇪 Hilarious and sad at the same time. The @GeorgianDream41 government accuses the president of violating the constitution, because she wants to work on the country’s EU future, which is actually included in… the constitution! #Georgia https://t.co/Wob2xUVPYd — Thijs Reuten 🇪🇺🌹 (@thijsreuten) September 1, 2023

“Georgian Dream is threatening European dream of Georgian People. I stand in solidarity with State President Zourabichvili, a true European leader” tweeted Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, adding that it is not her who is threatening Georgia’s EU candidate status, but rather this impeachment attempt and Georgian Dream‘s “orbanization of Georgia.”

Georgian Dream is threatening European dream of 🇬🇪 People. I stand in solidarity with State President @Zourabichvili_S a true European leader. Not she is threatening 🇬🇪 EU candidate status, but @GeorgianDream41‘s orbanization of 🇬🇪 + this impeachment attempt. pic.twitter.com/BN6ifwfrmC — Michael Roth – official 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@MiRo_SPD) September 1, 2023

Also Read: