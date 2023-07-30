In Photos: Remembering the Victims of Soviet Regime

A group of Georgian activists and historians, led by the Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SovLab), marked 30 July as a day of commemoration of the victims of Soviet political terror in front of the building in the central district of Tbilisi, at 22 Ingorokva Street, that once housed the former Soviet secret police- CheKa (precursor to the KGB).

It was on this date in 1937 that the extrajudicial mechanism – the so-called “troikas” – was created to sign the death warrants of hundreds of thousands of Soviet citizens.

Today’s commemoration was dedicated in particular to writers who, along with people from other walks of life, were harshly persecuted and suppressed by the Soviet regime, many of them killed, others exiled to Soviet labour camps. The activists symbolically read out the names of Georgian writers – victims of the Soviet terror of the 1920s-1930s.

