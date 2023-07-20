MEPs Call for Targeted Sanctions Against Alt-Info Group and its Leader

Six Members of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on LGBTI rights lodged a joint letter addressed to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as the EU’s Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, and Ambassdaro of the EU to Georgia Paweł Herczyński asking to condemn the LGBTIQ-phobic attacks on Tbilisi Pride that happened on 8 July. The group of MEPs also strongly encourage the mentioned EU officials to impose targeted sanctions on the ultra-conservative Alt-Info group, one of the groups behind the violent attacks, and their leader Konstantin Morgoshia.

In the letter, the MEPs express “dire concern” over the violent attacks by anti-LGBTIQ protesters on Georgia’s Tbilisi Pride on July 8. The MEPs write that the violence which resulted in the evacuation of the event is a “devastating sign that the anti-LGBTIQ rhetoric, disinformation and violence are persistent in Georgian politics…”

“These attacks are in clear violation of freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of association and fundamental human rights”, which are “essential components of democracy”, – reads the letter. The letter stresses that “countries striving to become Member States of the European Union, such as Georgia, must respect these fundamental freedoms and rights of each citizen…”

“We strongly encourage you, as the President of the European Commission, President of the European Council Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, and the Commissioner for Equality to take all the necessary steps to condemn to the highest degree the LGBTQ-phobic attacks on Tbilisi Pride”- the letter says.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)