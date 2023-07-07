Coalition Urges Safety Measures for Tbilisi Pride, Cites Government’s Homophobic Campaign

The “Coalition for Equality” urges law enforcement agencies to prioritize the safety of upcoming events organized by “Tbilisi Pride” during “Pride Week” and calls on law enforcement agencies to take all possible measures to ensure the security of the events announced within the framework of the “Week”.

“It is important to note that this year, unlike 2022, the Ministry of the Interior has not issued a statement on ensuring the safe conduct of the planned events” states Coalition.

Concerns are raised by Coalition due to threats from the Kremlin-linked far-right extremist group Alt Info. In addition, the statement reads, the homophobic statement by the Patriarchate of the Orthodox Church of Georgia further exacerbates the potential for violence against organizers and participants, adding: “The Prime Minister of Georgia used homophobic language such as ‘LGBT propaganda.’…In May 2023, in Hungary, he gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference in which he made a number of homophobic statements, stating that ‘violence by the minority against the majority is unacceptable.’

The Coalition notes that on July 1, a homophobic statement was published by the Patriarchate of the Orthodox Church of Georgia,[2] in which the Patriarchate expresses the opinion that “LGBT Week” should not be held in a closed space because of its “negative influences”. “The statement contains a number of homophobic formulations that may encourage violence against the organizers and participants of Pride Week, as we have seen many times in the past”- reads the statement.

According to the Coalition, the authorities and violent groups are using homophobia to undermine Georgia’s Western integration, as evidenced by the riots on July 5, 2021, when rioters burned the European Union flag. In addition, the government has actively accused the non-governmental sector in Georgia of engaging in “LGBT propaganda” after the law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence” was withdrawn.

The Coalition calls for proactive prevention, rapid response to threats, and effective action against extremist groups. It also calls for an end to the government’s homophobic campaign and a comprehensive strategy to counter extremist influences. “The government’s political manipulation of homophobia and the impunity for past violence creates hostile environment for the LGBT persons and activists, and undermines social peace and European integration” -the statement concludes.

