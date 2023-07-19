Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to VivaMedi Clinic Incident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland issued a statement regarding the summoning of the Acting Polish Ambassador to Georgia by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia on July 17, 2023, in connection with an incident occurred at the Vivamedi Clinic.

In the statement the Polish side expresses its appreciation for the cooperation of the Georgian Government in allowing the visit and examination of the former President and emphasized the full involvement of Georgian doctors in his treatment.

The Polish Foreign Ministry states that the incident had no intentions inconsistent with the agreement worked out. The Ministry also notes that it was clarified on the spot and later during the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Georgia.

“In this context, the decision of the Special Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia to publish the recording of the search of the Polish doctor, as well as emotional statements issued by representatives of Georgian state bodies, contradict the principles of good cooperation”- states Polish MFA.

The Polish Foreign Ministry assures that the incident and its disclosure by the Georgian authorities will not affect the assessment of Mikheil Saakashvili’s health, the actions of Georgian doctors, or the examination process.

The Polish side expresses its hope “for the continuation of cooperation with the Georgian partners and declares its readiness for possible further actions aimed at helping the Georgian partners and the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili.”

