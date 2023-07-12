Polish Doctors Examine Saakashvili’s Health

The European Union’s medical mission is visiting Mikheil Saakashvili at the “Vivamedi” clinic after the Ministry of Health finally granted permission for foreign doctors to conduct a medical examination of the ex-President of Georgia.

The Polish doctors are to determine whether Saakashvili is receiving adequate treatment at the clinic.

On July 4, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said that the ministry had made an offer in November last year to include doctors of Mikheil Saakashvili’s choice in the process of his treatment, but his family sent an official letter to the ministry only four months later, and the application was incomplete.

