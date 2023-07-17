MFA Summons Acting Polish Ambassador After VivaMedi Clinic Incident

The acting Polish Ambassador to Georgia, Mariusz Pietrzak, was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to an incident that occurred at the VivaMedi clinic.

The Special Penitentiary Service had released a statement in relation to the occurrence and video footage highlighting an “inexplicable” incident involving Polish doctors who had visited former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. According to the statement, one doctor wrapped a sample of Saakashvili in paper and tried to secretly take it out by hiding it in his shoe.

The Special Penitentiary Service clarified: “It should be noted that the aforementioned action of the doctor adds more ambiguity to the behavior inconsistent with medical ethical and legal norms since the service itself gave them [the doctors] the right to take the sample in an official manner.”

At the July 14 briefing, Justice Minister Rati Bregadze called on the Foreign Ministry to ask the Polish Embassy’s official explanation of the incident since the Embassy was one of the recommenders of doctors who examined former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Rati Bregadze revealed that the Polish doctor had admitted to placing the sample in a sock and attempting to remove it by this method. Bregadze accuses certain forces of deliberately misleading the public regarding the incident. He emphasized: “In order to provide correct information to the public, I will also tell you that the Polish doctor himself in his official explanation confirmed the fact of placing the sample taken from the convict in a sock and trying to take it out. We aren’t going to talk further about details at this stage.”

According to Foreign Ministry, at the meeting it was explained to the Polish diplomat the state’s interest in providing complete public information about Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition. Hence, on several occasions the readiness was expressed to invite foreign doctors to visit Saakashvili should the family request it. This request was granted and Polish doctors got invited, and with the support of the Polish Embassy. The Georgian side emphasized that “the behavior of a doctor included in the Polish medical mission caused misunderstanding, concern and damages the credibility of the process.” Asked to comment on the incident during the meeting, the Polish diplomat said he had not been informed of the reason for the Polish doctor’s similar behavior.

