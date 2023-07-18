EU Ambassador Reiterates Importance of Compliance with Russia Sanctions

Speaking to journalists at an environmental event supported by the EU and the UN, the European Union’s Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, highlighted the EU’s decision to restrict movement and contacts with Russia in response to its brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, stressing: “…We would expect everyone, all international community and especially the like-minded countries and especially countries who want to join the European Union, to follow the same approach.”

Paweł Herczyński emphasized the EU’s firm stance on sanctions and said: “The only way to make sure that this war ends as quickly as possible is to put pressure on Russia and also to make sure that Russia pays a very heavy price for its continued horrible and horrendous actions in Ukraine. This is why we have introduced sanctions. This is why it’s very difficult for Russians to come to Europe.”

He also commented on ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition, saying: “I’m really happy that finally a team of Polish doctors came to Georgia and was allowed to see former president Mikheil Saakashvili.”

The Ambassador stressed the need to protect the rights of Mikheil Saakashvili and expressed satisfaction that Polish doctors spent several hours with him, adding: “And I’m also very happy that they have talked to the VivaMedi doctors, who are taking care of him, and I sincerely hope that their expertise would help to treat the patient.” He thanked the Georgian authorities for facilitating the visit and hoped that it would ensure proper treatment for Saakashvili.

