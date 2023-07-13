Nikoloz Gvaramia Visits European Parliament, Holds Press Conference with MEPs

The former director of “Mtavari TV” and a recently released political prisoner, Nikoloz Gvaramia, participated in meetings, discussions, and a closing press conference with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Strasbourg, France. The purpose of the meetings held on July 11-12 was to discuss the state of democracy and political developments in Georgia.

discussing not just what and why happens, but consiedering how to get through the vicious circle of Georgian Dream's authoritarianism@petras_petras https://t.co/iYVudilqj8 — Nika Gvaramia (@NikaGvaramia212) July 12, 2023

The main message conveyed during the joint press conference by Nika Gvaramia and MEPs, was a call to the younger generation to play a more active role in Georgian politics. They emphasized the importance of ensuring their voices are heard and their aspirations are realized. The MEPs also mentioned multiple times the need for ex-President Saakashvili to be released on humanitarian grounds and transferred to a Western state that can provide the essential medical treatment for him. The focus was also on the need to prevent the 2024 elections from being rigged.

In his opening statement, Nikoloz Gvaramia argued that the “Georgian Dream” party is attempting to equate NATO and the European Union (EU) with a power that wants to open a “second front” in Georgia. However, he expressed confidence that the Georgian people would not be deceived because “they know what is Europe, they know who is our ally, they know who are our friends”. Gvaramia contended that “Georgian Government lacks legitimacy” because it does not represent the people or reflect their aspirations.

Gvaramia highlighted that the discussions at the European Parliament did not primarily focus on the treatment of political prisoners or the attacks on journalists in Georgia. Instead, the central topic was how the ongoing political crisis could be resolved through the involvement of new political actors, particularly from civil society and the youth. Gvaramia stated that with new political actors and more youth engagement, “Georgia will be European very soon, and Georgia will be different, because we will elect in 2024, a new government… Pro-Western and effective and efficient”.

In her remarks, MEP Anna Fotyga expressed her joy at Gvaramia’s release and commended his family for their unwavering efforts to secure his freedom. She acknowledged the close friendship between the MEPs and Georgia, asserting that “there is a rightful place for Georgia and Georgian people in the family of democratic countries of free world”. Fotyga also addressed the situation of Mikheil Saakashvili, expressing hope that he would be released soon on humanitarian grounds for medical treatment in a Western country.

MEP Miriam Lexmann echoed the sentiment that all attending MEPs were friends of Georgia and praised Gvaramia for his resilience during his time in prison. Lexmann emphasized the need for Georgia to become a democratic and sovereign country within the European family of nations. She stated: “We all support the European aspirations of Georgian people, but on the other hand what we observe today in Georgia is deliberate polarization, is verbal attacks against journalists, random detentions of everyone who stands up and wants to say a word for a freedom of his or her country. Growing surveillance, intimidation, and physical attacks against journalists, spreading Russian disinformation, spreading disinformation which is polarizing the country… all this is not helping Georgian people to be part of the European family, where they deserve to be”.

Media freedom is crucial for a functioning democracy. That’s why together with @NikaGvaramia212 and my good colleagues and friends of Georgia, we discussed what steps Georgian authorities need to take to protect journalists, ensure media plurality and freedom https://t.co/5cPrH51udo — Miriam M. Lexmann (@MiriamMLex) July 12, 2023

Furthermore, Lexmann stressed the importance of implementing the 12 recommendations to join the EU and called on the Georgian government to take the necessary steps, offering EU support in the reform process. At the end of her speech, She also advocated for the humanitarian release of Mikheil Saakashvili.

MEP Viola von Cramon expressed satisfaction with Gvaramia’s presence at the European Parliament, acknowledging the effort that went into securing his participation. She reiterated the MEPs’ commitment to supporting Georgia in overcoming polarization and implementing EU recommendations for de-oligarchization, reforms, and the fulfillment of the 12 recommendations. Von Cramon recognized the ambition of the young generation in Georgia and their desire for a European future. She expressed confidence in their ability to bring about change.

Today I joint @NikaGvaramia212's press conference in the @Europarl_EN. It is concerning that a pro-opposition TV-director was imprisoned on politically motivated charges after peaceful protests in #Georgia. Pardoning him can be only a 1st step to assure 🇬🇪's democratic future. pic.twitter.com/MaQ1pCEL1d — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@ViolavonCramon) July 12, 2023

Von Cramon lamented the shift in direction Georgia has taken, noting that it was once considered a role model for new democracies. However, she emphasized the MEPs’ determination to make sure that “the path Georgia originally has chosen can be brought back”. She concluded by expressing her support for Georgia’s EU membership and resolving the issue surrounding Mikheil Saakashvili.

As a closing statement, MEP Petras Auštrevičius expressed satisfaction that Polish doctors were allowed to examine Mikheil Saakashvili and expressed hope for a solution that would address his health concerns. He emphasized the humanitarian aspect of the issue, stating that Saakashvili, as a former president of Georgia, deserved proper care.

During the question and answer session, a question was asked regarding Georgia’s Prime Minister Garibashvili not being invited to the NATO Vilnius Summit and its implications. MEP Anna Fotyga responded that, as per her knowledge, during the Munich Security Conference, Garibashvili had expressed a negative attitude towards NATO. Fotyga cautioned against the unverified media reports about the Summit’s decisions. She maintained, however that if Garibashvili was indeed not invited, “this doesn’t mean negative future in terms of NATO accession for Georgia”.

Also Read: