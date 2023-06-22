Breaking: President Zurabishvili Pardons Nika Gvaramia

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili announced that she signed the act of pardoning Nika Gvaramia, the Director General of TV company “Mtavari”.

“Today, I signed the act of pardoning Nikoloz Gvaramia. I made this decision after exhausting all legal means on June 19, when the Supreme Court did not accept the cassation appeal for review. I am not going to give any explanation for this decision, it is my discretionary right and I am using it today” – stated Salome Zurabishvili.

The international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has welcomed the President’s decision:

⚡️#Georgia: President @Zourabichvili_S has just pardoned the director of the opposition channel @MtavariChannel Nika #Gvaramia, in prison since May 2022. RSF welcomes this decision, which has been awaited by the international community. 👇 https://t.co/OGlVgibVe9 — RSF (@RSF_inter) June 22, 2023

Previously, on June 19, the Supreme Court upheld the prison sentence for Nika Gvaramia, a co-founder and Director General of Mtavari Arkhi TV. The court ruled the cassation appeals filed by Nika Gvaramia’s lawyers, Kakhaber Damenia, and the prosecutor’s office were inadmissible. This decision reaffirmed the November 2, 2022 judgment of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal. Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison for abuse of power by the Tbilisi City Court on May 16, 2022.

