Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Electoral Code Amendments

Parliament overrode the President’s veto of amendments to the electoral code that will change the procedure for electing the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission.

The draft law proposed by the President received minimal support in the plenary session, with only 22 MPs in favor and 33 against. The law, which had been passed by Parliament in three readings and vetoed by the President, was then put to a vote and passed by the ruling majority with 78 votes in favor and 14 against.

