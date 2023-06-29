Moscow Finalizes Ratification of Dual Citizenship Agreement with Sokhumi

An agreement addressing dual citizenship matters between the Russian Federation and occupied Abkhazia was ratified by the Russian State Duma on June 29.

The agreement allows for acquiring the citizenship of the other signatory without giving up the current citizenship.

The citizens of either of the signatories will gain access to social security, education, and medical care, as dictated by the legislation of their place of permanent residence. Furthermore, the parties agreed to exchange information – including from third countries – concerning those who would file applications for citizenship.

Sokhumi ratified the same agreement in December 2022.

In a separate, but related development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russia is actively working to reinstate railway connectivity with Armenia through Abkhazia.

“We are making every effort to implement the ambitious roadmap that has been outlined. This roadmap includes both signed documents at the level of heads of state and relevant commissions under the auspices of our governments. Everything is being done on a daily basis to make sure this is implemented,” – she said at a briefing on June 28.

