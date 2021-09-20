Moscow, Tskhinvali Sign Dual Citizenship Deal

Occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia “foreign minister” Dmitry Medoev and Moscow envoy to the region to Marat Kulakhmetov have signed today the agreement allowing dual citizenship, Tskhinvali-based RES news agency reported.

The document, greenlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, allows citizens of one party to acquire the citizenship of the other without renouncing their papers, as well as introduces simplified procedures for South Ossetians to obtain Russian nationality.

Besides, the deal allows dual citizens to enjoy rights to social security, education and medical care as per the legislation of their permanent residence. But also, Tskhinvali or Moscow can opt to provide these benefits to a dual citizen even if the person resides in the territory of the other party.

The agreement enters into force after being ratified, and will be valid for five years and automatically renewed, according to RES news agency. The termination of the document does not entail the termination of citizenship of either party.

Tbilisi dubbed the deal in August “a continuation of policy of unlawful occupation and de-facto annexation of Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions by Moscow.”

