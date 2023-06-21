Speaker of the Lower House of the Irish Parliament Visits Georgia

On June 21, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the Speaker of the Irish Parliament, Sean O’Farrell, to discuss the partnership between Georgia and Ireland.

Parties emphasized the importance of high-level visits and parliamentary relations and acknowledged the potential for trade and Irish investment in Georgia.

According to the government administration, the meeting touched upon Georgia’s progress in European integration, and parties expressed the hope that the progress made by the country will be duly appreciated. The Prime Minister stressed that Ireland’s active political and practical support is particularly important as the country awaits candidate status.

The Prime Minister thanked Ireland for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and reaffirmed the Georgian government’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. Ireland’s important contribution to the EU Monitoring Mission was noted.

Regional challenges and security issues were also discussed.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, met today with the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament of the Republic of Ireland, Sean O’Farrell. According to the Georgian Speaker’s office, Papuashvili underlined the strong friendship that has developed between Georgia and Ireland over the past 30 years. He also emphasized that despite the geographical distance, Georgia and Ireland have a lot in common.

Papuashvili expressed his gratitude for Ireland’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and integration into the European Union.

His Irish counterpart stressed that the purpose of the visit to Georgia was to strengthen relations between the two countries. He also outlined Ireland’s experience of 50 years of EU membership and expressed support for Georgia’s EU membership.

Shalva Papuashvili briefed his Irish counterpart on the process of implementation of 12 EU conditions for obtaining EU candidate status and expressed hope that the European Union will grant Georgia EU candidate status.

The parties discussed current events in Georgia and the situation in the region and expressed their commitment to deepen parliamentary cooperation.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also met with the Irish speaker and shared a video on Facebook.

Sean O’Farrell also met Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili. According to MFA, Parties welcomed the growing relations between Georgia and Ireland and emphasized the significance of exchanging high-level visits to enhance cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on active parliamentary cooperation and the role of the Irish legislature in consolidating support for Georgia. Darchiashvili expressed satisfaction with the Irish Parliament’s practice of adopting resolutions supporting Georgia and hoped that this positive trend would continue.

According to MFA, The discussion focused on Georgia’s integration into the European Union, particularly the progress made in political and sectoral alignment with the EU. The Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed Georgia’s expectations to become a candidate country and hoped for Ireland’s continued support. Sean O’Farrell assured that Ireland will continue supporting smaller countries’ interests.

The meeting also addressed the deteriorating security situation in the region due to Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine. Darchiashvili informed the Irish delegation about the situation in the occupied Georgian territories.

