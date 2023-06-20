Opposition MPs Issue Joint Letter in Support of NATO Accession

On June 19, the opposition MPs represented in Parliament wrote a joint letter in support for Georgia’s NATO membership addressed to the Head of the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia Alexander Vinnikov . According to the letter, NATO membership serves as the primary means to bolster Georgia’s independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty, democracy, and national security.

In the letter, the opposition MPs emphasize their commitment to act in accordance with Georgia’s interests and its Constitution. They note the Georgian people’s steadfast support for NATO integration, as demonstrated by the results of the plebiscite on NATO membership held in 2008. Recognizing the steadfast commitment of NATO member states to collective defense, which has fostered a united, free, and peaceful Europe, the undersigned parties highlight the significance of NATO’s “Open Door” policy in facilitating the democratic transformation of Central and Eastern Europe.

They underscore their endorsement of the international order, which upholds the norms, principles of international law, and shared values that underpin the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The letter stresses the importance of 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest decision, affirming that Georgia will eventually become a member of NATO and that in line with the decisions made during the NATO Summits in Wales and Warsaw, Georgia possesses all the necessary practical means to pursue NATO membership. Additionally, it is stressed that Georgia’s extensive and enduring participation in NATO missions and operations, such as Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan, testifies to Georgia’s contribution to the Euro-Atlantic security.

Stemming from that, the undersigned MPs reaffirm that NATO membership is the main instrument for strengthening Georgia’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, democracy and national security and is based on unanimous, broad political and public support.

They also express full solidarity with Ukraine in its struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity against the large-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation, emphasizing that the war is a continuation of the open military aggression against Georgia in 2008. MPs stress that without Georgia and Ukraine joining NATO, peace based on international law cannot be ensured in the Euro-Atlantic area.

MPs express gratitude to the Alliance and its member states for their substantial political and practical support to Georgia and welcome NATO’s decision on the accession of Finland and imminent accession of Sweden, which provides a historical precedent for joining the Alliance without an Membership Action Plan (MAP).

The MPs emphasize the importance of political decision at the Vilnius Summit and subsequent summits on concrete procedural steps related to Georgia’s accession to the Alliance. They express their readiness to use all available platforms, including international parliamentary assemblies, to facilitate the eventual NATO membership of the country’s.

The letter is signed by the following MPs: Teona Akubardia, Armaz Akhvlediani, David Bakradze, Tamar Charkviani, Nato Chkheidze, Rostom Chkheidze, Khatia Dekanoidze, Tariel Nakaidze, Shalva Shavgulidze, Nika Machutadze, Roman Gotsiridze, Tamar Kordzaia, Grigol Vashadze, Ana Tsitlidze, Akaki Minashvili, Levan Bezhashvili, Giorgi Botkoveli, Tinatin Bokuchava, Giorgi Godabrelidze, Abdullah Ismailov, Gubaz Sanikidze, Sulkhan Sibashvili, Koba Nikolaishvili, Koba Nikolaishvili , Ekaterine Sarkeulidze, Teimuraz Janashia, Manuchar Kvirkelia, David Kirkitadze, Kakhaber Okriashvili, Ana Natsvlishvili, Salome Samadashvili, Davit Usupashvili, Aleksandre Mopsrelia, Ana Buchukuri, Mikheil Daushvili, Shalva Kereselidze, Beka Liluashvili, Alexandere Rakviashvili, Herman Sabo, Vakhtang Megrelishvili, Iago Khvichia, Khatuna Samnidze, Alexander Elisashvili, Ketevan Turazashvili, Paata Manjgaladze, Giorgi Vashadze.

