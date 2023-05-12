Pro-Western Opposition Parties: “Georgia Faces International Isolation”

Pro-Western opposition parties issued a joint statement today accusing the ruling Georgian Dream of “once again” threatening Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic future, saying the country is facing the real risk of the international isolation and of being left in Russia’s sphere of influence. This in its turn, “raises the risks of the renewed attack and aggression of the enemy against Georgia”,- reads the statement.

The signatories note that “only this month” the Georgian government refused to participate in the exercise “Defender 2023”, attacked the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), left the second largest European political family, and came to an agreement with Russia on direct air traffic.

The statement states that the ruling party “has initiated the final stage of the change of Georgia’s foreign policy course and the establishment of Russian authoritarianism”.

The opposition parties state the Georgian government is lying when it says the decision on abolishing the visas and flights’ ban starting next week by Russia will strengthen the Georgian economy and the ties of Georgians living in Russia with their homeland. They recall the US State Department position that if this decision is enforced, companies operating in Georgian airports will face sanctions.

The signatories state that Georgia is on the verge of international isolation and is left without allies and with the enemy – Russia. They stress that “with this decision by Putin and Ivanishvili, Georgia is openly confronting the Western policy of sanctioning Russia”. They also say that “the Georgian government is once again confronting Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom, ours and the freedom of the entire civilized world”.

The statement reads: “At a crucial moment for our country, when Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic future is so real, Ivanishvili once again raises the question: Europe or Russia? Peace, prosperity and security in a united European family, or poverty, slavery and hopelessness with a defeated Russia?”

The statement calls upon the Georgian society “to once again say in a united, clear and loud manner: no to collaboration with the enemy, no to the Russian government, together for Europe!”

The statement also says: “We, the democratic, pro-Western political parties of Georgia, will do everything to democratically change this regime, to protect Georgia from international isolation and Russia’s encroachment on freedom and state sovereignty, so that our country, which is at the crossroads of history, turns irrevocably to the path of de-occupation and accession to the European Union and NATO.”

The statement is signed by: Girchi-More Freedom, Droa, Strategy Aghmashnebeli, Lelo for Georgia, UNM, European Georgia