Georgian Prime Minister Meets with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in Tbilisi on June 2 to discuss the “positive dynamics” of economic cooperation and key areas of strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders stressed the need to further strengthen the political dialogue between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

According to the government administration, during the meeting both sides acknowledged the successful implementation of various global and regional economic, energy and transport projects and expressed their commitment to even closer cooperation in the future. They also highlighted the investment potential of both countries and underlined Georgia’s focus on enhancing its transit function and creating a regional logistics hub, as well as the importance of the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Prime Minister Garibashvili invited the Azerbaijani delegation to participate in the upcoming Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi this fall.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)