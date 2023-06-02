Tbilisi Pride Events to Take Place Indoors on July 1-8

Tbilisi Pride, the main local LGBTQ rights group, announced on June 2 that it will celebrate “the month of dignity and pride” by holding Pride Week in Tbilisi on July 1-8.

The organization said that this year’s Pride Week will include closed events of a political, cultural and academic nature, including an international LGBTQI conference and the Pride Festival.

“Pride Week is a special occasion for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities to unite, express themselves freely, and stand up for their rights,” the organization said.

It also clarified that “Pride Week is more significant and political in Georgia, where influential adversaries deliberately impede the protection of fundamental human rights, promote hatred, and propagate divisive ideologies.”

The organizers believe that by holding Tbilisi Pride Week, they will “empower the LGBTQI community, raise public awareness, demand the protection of their rights with passion and determination, build alliances with supporters from different sectors, and showcase the vibrant LGBTQI culture and rich history that shapes our community.”

“Love can’t be defeated!” the organizers believe and call on citizens to participate in the events to support the “dignified life and equality of queer people in Georgia.”

