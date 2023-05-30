President Zurabishvili Visits Brussels

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili is currently on a working visit to Brussels. During her visit, she has already met with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. She is set to have meetings with senior officials of the European Union, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament. On May 31, President Zurabishvili will address the European Parliament.

Meeting with the President of the European Council

During the meeting on May 30, Salome Zurabishvili and Charles Michel discussed Georgia’s future in Europe, EU’s 12 recommendations, and the challenges associated with implementing reforms. President Michel expressed a positive assessment of the President of Georgia’s role in advancing Georgia’s path towards Europe and overcoming political divisions.

President Zurabishvili emphasized the significance of granting to Georgia the EU candidate status. She reiterated the resolute determination of the Georgian people to join the European Union.

According to the Administration of Georgia’s President, Salome Zurabishvili extended an invitation to Charles Michel to visit Georgia. The President of the European Council expressed his willingness to visit in the near future.

The European Council press release reads that the Presidents discussed Georgia’s European future. President Michel noted to the important decision taken by the European Council in June 2022 to grant Georgia a European perspective. He also noted that following the Enlargement package” report on the implementation of 12 priorities, he intends to put the question of the next steps on the agenda of the European Council in the last quarter of 2023.

According to the EU side the Presidents discussed the remaining challenges in Georgia’s implementation of outstanding reforms and the twelve priorities. President Michel stressed that more progress was needed on issues relating to justice reform, media freedoms, civil society, de-oligarchization and depolarization.

It was noted that for a number of the in-depth structural reforms, reinforced majority support was required in the Parliament, which accentuates the necessity of inclusiveness and cross-party cooperation.

More to Follow…

