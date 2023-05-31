President Zurabishvili at the European Parliament: We need to ensure that we do not miss a second chance

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the European Parliament today as part of her visit to Brussels. Her speech focused on Georgia’s EU integration, Georgia’s European identity and EU candidate status, the war with Ukraine and relations with Russia.

She started by noting that Georgians are at a historic juncture of their history as they long to “rejoin its European family” after centuries-long strive and said she will do all in her power to make this happen not only because this is prescribed by Constitution but out of a “moral conviction.”

She said: “I want to see Georgia get past domestic and international challenges and firmly embark on the path to full-fledged European integration. And for that, there is only one road: to secure Georgia be granted by year-end the status of candidate to the European Union.”

She spoke extensively about Georgia’s past, its affinity with Europe and the struggle for freedom, saying: “My plea for Georgia’s European future starts with Georgia’s European past, based on shared history, cultural roots, and most importantly shared values.”

She also stressed: “Georgia shared its tragic history for two and a half centuries through Tsarist imperialism and Russification, Soviet totalitarianism and repressions, and again Russian aggressions and occupations with one country, Ukraine.” The President then reiterated “the complete, unequivocal, and principled solidarity of the people of Georgia with the people of Ukraine.” She said: “We know too well that Ukraine is not only defending its territory but is shedding blood for us all: for Europe, its security and freedom; for Georgia, its security and European future”. She also paid tribute to President Zelensky who is leading his nation through these difficult times.

She spoke about common heritage, pre-determined by Greek and Roman influence, as well as Christianity, emphasizing that it “has influenced our core values”.

She then recalled the values of tolerance, rule of law, gender equality and human rights as rooted in Georgia’s literature and traditions, citing harboring 80,00 Russians in the last year and a half as the most recent example, also noting that “it should be accompanied by clear and strict state regulations so that tolerance does not give way to frustrations and escalation.”

Salome Zurabishvili stressed that the list of Georgian core values echoes the 12 EU recommendations put forward to achieve the candidate status, “therefore, what you are asking from us,” she noted “is that Georgia remains true to its identity. What you are recommending is that Georgia eliminates the remnants of the totalitarian past and reunites with itself and its European roots.”

She then spoke about the sacrifices that Georgia has made and heavy price it paid on the path to European integration, both in distant and recent past, acknowledging the contribution of all recent governments into the EU and NATO integration.

She stressed that all governments since regaining the independence, came with a promise to take Georgia further on that path, and hence “that is a lesson for Georgian politics today: anti-European campaigns only lead to political marginalization.”

The President emphasized that Georgians have been vigilant not to let any government deviate from this path and recalled large protest rallies in support of freedom, democracy and European path throughout the recent years, including the anti-Foreign Agents law rally in March.

Salome Zurabishvili then reviewed her role and efforts in the process of depolarization and national reconciliation, in particular about her role in the April 19 so-called “Charles Michel agreement” lamenting that it has not been implemented and stressing that “if this agreement had been implemented Georgia would have already been given candidate status.”

She used the opportunity to reiterate, as she had done many times before that her discretionary power to part is her own and she should be free from any pressure “be it from outside, or be it from within.”

Compared to Moldova and Ukraine, Georgia’s partners in Associated Trio, Georgia has lost time in recent two years, she said “this is by no means the end of the road. Every decision will have its own time and its own place.” She said and pledged: “I will leave no rock unturned when it comes to ensuring that Georgia stands where it belongs.”

She spoke at length about EU’s role as a provider of stability and the EU support to Georgia throughout the ears, including through aid and access to European markets, stressing: “…when I hear that we should thank Russia for now helping some development of our economy, I think it is not only immoral but also, and simply flat wrong.”

In this context she stressed that “the European perspective closed an existential debate over geography which for years had been used as the essential demand against our membership.” And that this decision told Georgia: you are Europe and your path to Europe is in your hands.

Zurabishvili stressed that Georgia should be granted the EU candidate status which will mean “recognition of the relentless fight of the Georgian people for their European identity” and of the Georgian people’s democratic credentials, while also stressing: “…we have made extraordinary progress through substantial reforms.” She stressed that the “candidate status would provide also protection and security for Georgia” and “protection from Russia.”

She then spoke in detail about Russia’s destructive actions in Georgia and in Ukraine, saying “as Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine, we cannot ill-afford to provide Russia with a temptation to look for weaker spots anywhere else.”

She stressed: “Russia needs to understand that Georgia is Europe and that Europe is determined for Georgia to be Europe” noting that in the past months Russia has been trying to trying to score points in Georgia, to subtly reestablish its influence while weakening that of Europe’s” citing “renewed flights, lifting visas, unrestricted population inflows, increased trade and ambivalent statements, all designed to create domestic tension, confusion, escalation.” Zurabishvili stressed that the candidate status will be a clear statement of EU determination which will help the Georgian people to push back against this brute force.

She also said it would safeguard democracy and would cement Georgia’s role as a pro-European force in the region” stressing the importance of the region for Europe. She stressed that securing the candidate status “will be our common task in the months to come to make sure we do not let go a second chance.”

Speaking about Russia Zurabishvili stressed the need “to fully apprehend that it is accommodation and not determination, that feeds Russian aggression.”

“That is why”, she said- “European candidate status is not only about essential democratic recommendations but also about the future European security architecture. It is about long-term stability.”

Zurabishvii stressed that in Ukraine, Russia has already been politically defeated and militarily defeated in so many aspects and that “only Ukraine can decide when to negotiate peace and together with Europe determine what peace – one that will have to oblige Russia to renounce occupying any foreign land.

The President ended her speech by saying that the European future for Georgia also means the future for the people in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, the only future “that will ensure their freedom, their protection, and their identity.”

