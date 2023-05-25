Iranian Citizen Arrested on Charges of Smuggling up to 80 kg of Heroin into Georgia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced on May 25 that an Iranian citizen was arrested at the port of Poti in Georgia on charges of illegally importing and storing up to 80 kg of heroin.

According to the Ministry, law enforcement officers removed 315 packs of heroin from a specially arranged hiding place in the truck driven by the detainee.

The Ministry also noted that the defendant planned to export the drug from Iran to Europe via Armenia and Georgia. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

