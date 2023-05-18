News

Georgian PM, Turkish President Hold Phone Call

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, telephoned the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip  Erdoğan, on May 18 to congratulate him on the success of the presidential and parliamentary elections and to wish him a successful second round in the presidential elections.

According to the Georgian government’s press office, during the phone conversation Prime Minister Garibashvili emphasized President  Erdoğan’s “personal role both in strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkey and Georgia and in the sustainable and steady development of the region through support for international projects in which Turkey and Georgia are involved”.

