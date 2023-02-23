PM Garibashvili Meets Turkey’s Erdoğan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 23 as part of his visit to Turkey.

According to the Georgian Prime Minister’s administration, Garibashvili extended his condolences to the President of Turkey for the victims of the recent earthquake, noting that “Georgia is standing by the friendly people of Turkey and ready to provide any assistance necessary.”

“The participation of Georgian rescuers in the efforts toward the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake and in rescue operations, and the humanitarian assistance provided by Georgia, were emphasized at the meeting in Ankara,” a press released issued by the PM’s administration notes.



During his visit, PM Garibashvili will visit the city of Antakya, in the Hatay Province, where the Georgian Interior Ministry’s rescue teams, together with the rescue services from various countries, are engaged in ongoing measures to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake and rescue operations.

Met w/president @RTErdogan today in 🇹🇷. Reaffirmed 🇬🇪’s solidarity and strong support to 🇹🇷 and its people in this difficult time. 🇬🇪 is ready to further provide support. We remain committed to 🇬🇪-🇹🇷 strategic partnership & benefits it brings to our countries and the region. pic.twitter.com/ih91fG8P5G — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) February 23, 2023

In Turkey, the Prime Minister is accompanied by Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Chief of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili, Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze, and Head of the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Management Service Teimuraz Mghebrishvili.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)