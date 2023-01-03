Russian Occupation Forces Detain Two Georgian Citizens

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 3 January that the Russian Occupation Forces had illegally detained two Georgian citizens in the occupied area near Koshki village in the Gori municipality.

According to SSG, the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) hotline mechanism was activated and international partners as well as the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) were notified.

SSG says the responsibility for “the destructive actions committed on the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying force,” and all the existing mechanisms are activated to ensure the rapid release of the illegally detained Georgian citizens.

