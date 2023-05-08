Court of Appeals Increases Sentence of Two Convicted in July 5 Case

The Tbilisi Court of Appeal increased the sentences of Giorgi Maghradze and Giorgi Tsaruashvili from 1 year and 3 months to 3 years on May 8. The individuals were convicted of violence against Ilia Tvaliashvili, a cameraman for the “Public Broadcaster of Georgia,” during the homophobic violence against the “March for Dignity,” held in support for the LGBT community on July 5, 2021.

Having already served the initial sentence given by the court of first instance, Giorgi Maghradze was arrested in the court session hall. Meanwhile, Giorgi Tsaruashvili, who didn’t appear in court, has been declared wanted by the Tbilisi Court of Appeal.

In early April 2022, a city court sentenced Giorgi Maghradze and Giorgi Tsaruashvili to 1 year and 3 months in prison for their involvement in the so-called “moped episode.” During the incident, one of the perpetrators drove a moped into a crowd, causing injuries to the operator of “Public Broadcaster of Georgia” and the photographer of “Formula TV.” Two other individuals were also sentenced to 1-year imprisonment, and three to 3-year imprisonment for their role in the same episode. The Court of Appeal upheld all of their sentences.

During the July 2021 events, more than 50 media representatives were injured in a homophobic attack on journalists. Among them was Lekso Lashkarava, the operator of “TV Pirveli” who passed away 6 days after the violence against him.

Following the case of homophobic violence, law enforcement officers arrested a total of 31 individuals, 27 of whom were charged with violence against journalists. The court found all of them guilty. However, the organizers of the July 5 violence have yet to be identified by the law enforcement authorities and no one has yet been charged. This has been repeatedly criticized by civil society.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)