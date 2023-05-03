Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 2.7% in April

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 2.7% in April, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on May 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.7%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (10.3% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.9% increase); transport (12.9% decrease) and health (7.9% decrease).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (10.8%); milk, cheese and eggs (10.1%); bread and cereals (9.2%); meat (9.1%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (8.7%); fish (6.7%); coffee, tea and cocoa (3.4%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (1.5%); prices decreased on oil and fats (-14.8%) and fruit and grape (-4.4%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in clothing and footwear (2.1% increase); health (0.9% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.1% decrease); transport (2% decrease).

