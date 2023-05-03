The Daily Beat: 2 May

Georgia will skip participating in the U.S.-led multinational joint exercise Defender 23, designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. Even though the official exercise kickoff announcement lists Georgia among the participants, the public affairs officer confirmed that Tbilisi pulled out. Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze alluded vaguely to logistics and costs.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is visiting the State of Israel, where he already met President Isaac Herzog and Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat. He will also meet other top officials to discuss expanding bilateral political and economic ties.

According to the Tbilisi City Court ruling, Lazare Grigoriadis was remanded in custody. Grigoriadis is charged with tossing a petrol bomb at the police officers and destroying state property during the March 7-9 rallies. The judge refused to release Grigoriadis on bail, as requested by the prosecution. Many in Georgia feel that the 21-year-old was picked as a scapegoat for youth resilience during the protests against the “foreign agent” laws. A watchdog worries his rights were violated while in custody.

The Maritime Transport Agency reported that two Georgian sailors were abducted off the coast of Gabon. According to the Maritime Transport Agency, citing the Georgian consulate in South Africa, on the night of May 2, three sailors, including two citizens of Georgia, were abducted from a ship anchored in the territorial waters of Gabon. In close coordination with the crew and ship owners, the agency and the foreign ministry are working actively to secure the prompt release of Georgian sailors from captivity.

Following the allegations of mistrust of the official version of the investigation aired by the former police detective on Formula TV, indicating the suspicious circumstances of the death case, the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the fact of alleged falsification of evidence in the case of a young programmer, Tamar Bachaliashvili’s death. The 23-year-old programmer was found dead in her car on July 22, 202, four days after her family reported her disappearance. The Prosecutor’s Office said that Bachaliashvili had committed suicide and was closing the investigation into the case.