Georgia Will Not Participate in “Defender 23” Military Exercise

The multinational exercise “Defender 23” began on April 22 and is scheduled to continue until June 23. Over 7,800 US service members and 15,000 troops from more than 20 Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise, excluding Georgia. The US has conducted “Defender Europe” exercises for the last four years, with Georgia’s participation limited to only 2021.

What is “Defender 23”?

“Defender 23” is a US European Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between US and NATO Allies and partners. The US Army Europe and Africa is spearheading the exercise, which has been in the planning stages since 2021. Its main objective is to showcase the American military’s capability to swiftly deploy combat-ready troops and equipment, thus reassuring allies and deterring potential aggressors in Europe while protecting the continent from potential attacks. Additionally, the exercise highlights the commitment of European nations to boost the capacity, scale, and interoperability of their own armed forces.

Georgia’s Participation in “Defender 23”

The question of whether Georgia will participate in the exercise activities has sparked debates. The Ministry of Defense of Georgia has yet to provide a definitive answer on the matter. When asked by a journalist on April 30, the Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze, commented that Georgia is taking part in 20 international training exercises this year, but some exercises might be missed, because they come with additional costs and logistical challenges, so this should not be perceived as a problem. He noted: “The record number of our exercises was last year when we held 6 international exercises in Georgia. Our participation abroad is also at a record high,” – adding that there is no reason to speculate on this matter.

As per the US Department of Defense website, Georgia was initially listed as a participant in the exercise, but the list was later removed from the official site. In response to the change, the press team commented: “This story has been edited for clarity from previous versions. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

Civil.ge reached out to Eliza Cantrell, a Public Affairs Specialist on the US Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs team. According to Cantrell’s response:

At this time, Georgia is not participating in Defender 23. Having said that, the planning of military exercises are dynamic and, often, fluid events, therefore the participating nations may change for any number of reasons with little or short notice. Questions about why nations choose not to participate—and whether they plan to participate in future exercises—should be addressed to those nations’ defense departments.

Georgia’s past participation in “Defender Europe”

The military exercise “Defender-Europe” was first conducted in 2020. It was noted to be “the largest deployment of troops from the United States to Europe in more than 25 years”.

The military exercise “Defender-Europe” officially became an annual event in 2021, with “Defender-Europe 21” having the largest participation of US partners and Allied states to date. The list of participants now included Georgia, which was participating in exercise activities along with 25 other countries. Some had speculated that the exercise was NATO’s preparation for war against Russia, prompting “EU vs. Disinfo” to publish a summary of disinformation and clarify that the Kremlin-style disinformation dissemination about the exercise is inaccurate. Firstly, the exercise was led by the US, not NATO. Secondly, the objective was to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between the US, NATO Allies, and partners.

Altogether 12 NATO member and partner nations took part in “Defender Europe 22“.

