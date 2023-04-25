Georgian Foreign Minister Attends FAC Meeting in Luxembourg

On 24 April 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, attended a meeting with high-ranking European Union representatives and the member states’ foreign ministers within the framework of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) session.

The main focus of the discussions was, according to the MFA, on the enlargement of the European Union and the prospect of Georgia’s accession, as well as the progress achieved by Georgia in fulfilling the 12 conditions of the European Commission.

“The main message we received from our partners is that almost everyone supports Georgia’s European integration, European future, and our common coexistence in the European family – and this is especially important for us, and we will continue our efforts to bring our country even closer to the European Union,” FM Darchiashvili said after the meeting.

He said the EU foreign ministers asked about the effectiveness of the reforms carried out by Georgia, stressed the importance of the implementation of the 12 conditions, and discussed the need to jointly ensure security both in the region and in Europe.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, High Representative Josep Borrell said: “We confirmed that Georgia has made significant progress but needs more reforms, because, at the end of the year, the status of Georgia as a candidate will be considered. We encouraged Minister Darchiashvili to send positive signals to Brussels and member states by delivering on the set of priorities for the accession process.”

Striking a somewhat different note, High Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi took to Twitter after the meeting to stress the EU’s “full support” for Georgia’s efforts to build resilience in the “challenging regional security situation.”

