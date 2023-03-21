Ilia Darchiashvili Visits Brussels to Meet with EU and NATO Officials

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on a working visit to Brussels from 21 to 23 March. During his visit he will meet with the leaders of the European Union and NATO.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21, he met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi. The sides discussed Georgia’s reform agenda in the context of EU integration. The parties focused on the fulfillment of the 12 conditions given to Georgia by the European Commission to achieve candidate’ country status’s for EU membership. The discussion also included the European Commission’s recently published analytical report. Darchiashvili expressed hope that “Georgia’s efforts will be properly reflected in the subsequent decisions.” The Foreign Ministry’s statement says: “The minister thanked the European Commissioner for his active support of Georgia in the process of joining the European Union.”

After meeting with Darchiashvili, Oliver Varhelyi wrote on Twitter: “All political forces need to cooperate to move the reform agenda forward,” adding that the main topic of discussion was the fulfillment of the 12 priorities.

Ilia Darchiashvili also met with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansso. At the meeting, the MFA said, the sides discussed Georgia’s accession agenda to the European Union, as well as the reforms being implemented and planned by the Georgian government. “During the conversation, the political and practical importance of visa-free travel to the European Union was once again underlined. The parties also reviewed future issues of cooperation and steps that would contribute to the effective protection of the conditions for the visa-free regime,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

