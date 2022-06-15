Georgia’s Defense Chief Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze participated in a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on June 15.

The meeting, attended by some 45 countries, discussed Ukraine’s urgent needs for military equipment.

This was the third meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, which “supports Ukraine and condemns Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine,” the Georgian Defense Ministry noted.

Georgia’s Defense Chief is visiting Brussels to attend the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers.