President on the Sanctioning of Georgian Judges: “The country’s image is being damaged”

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, responded to the sanctioning of 3 current and 1 former judge by the US State Department at a briefing held at the Presidential Administration on 7 April, saying that it “damages the image of the country”.

At the briefing, Salome Zurabishvili stressed that she was “not happy” and “worried” following the State Department’s decision, because for her “the most important thing is the reputation of the country”. The President also noted that she had shared her “feelings” with US Ambassador Kelly Degnan during today’s meeting.

She expressed regret that Georgia is included in the list of other sanctioned countries especially at a time when Georgia is awaiting “the most important decision” from its European partners on the granting of candidate status. “I am afraid that the US decision will be perceived as a negative signal in Europe,”- said Salome Zurabishvili, adding: “Therefore, it is not the time for rejoicing, self-righteousness or justifications. Above all, it is up to us to correct the image of the country…”

The President also noted that “a friendly country can ruthlessly tell us what must be said”. She said: “… let’s analyze what happened, why and what needs to be corrected and show the world that we deserve a different assessment and we will achieve our goal…”

President Zurabishvili also stressed that “the country really does not deserve this” expressing regret this issue has become a reason for deepening polarization “either among internal forces or in relations with our international friends”.

She noted that “effective steps are needed, “whether it is a full investigation [into the allegations against judges], or a review of the composition of the High Council of Justice, or a timely selection of non-judicial members”. “The more effective steps are taken on judicial reform, which all our loyal partners are observing and waiting for, the faster we will restore our country’s reputation and trust in it”.

“We are also aware of the need to strengthen the independence of the court and the need for professional and impartial personnel in the system. The 12 recommendations of the European Commission serve precisely this purpose and nothing else,” she stressed.

