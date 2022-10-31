One More Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge that another Georgian fighter was killed over the weekend while fighting in Ukraine.

According to media reports, the killed soldier is 40-year-old Gurgen (Guga) Gagnidze. Gagnidze had reportedly been fighting near Bakhmut.

The MFA noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary steps to bring the body back to Georgia for the funeral.

By unofficial calculation, this brings the death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, to 19.

