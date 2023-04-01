Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Mikheil Mazanashvili has been killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge.

The Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is taking the necessary steps to repatriate the body to Georgia.

According to media reports, Mazanashvili was a native of the village of Zerti, Gori Municipality, and had been living in Ukraine in recent years. He was killed on March 31 near Bakhmut.

This latest casualty brings to 29 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

