News

Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

01/04/2023 - 13:26
38 1 minute read

Another Georgian fighter, Mikheil Mazanashvili has been killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge.

The Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is taking the necessary steps to repatriate the body to Georgia.

According to media reports, Mazanashvili was a native of the village of Zerti, Gori Municipality, and had been living in Ukraine in recent years. He was killed on March 31 near Bakhmut.  

This latest casualty brings to 29 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
01/04/2023 - 13:26
38 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 31 March

01/04/2023 - 07:00
Source: United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds Hearing for Ambassador Nominee to Georgia, Robin Dunnigan

31/03/2023 - 14:31

The Daily Beat: 30 March

31/03/2023 - 02:15

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits Georgia

30/03/2023 - 23:19
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button