Two Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge that two Georgian fighters – Mikheil Tevdoradze and Sergo Kartvelishvili – were killed while fighting in Ukraine on 13 December.

Per the MFA, Tevdoradze and Kartvelishvili had been fighting near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Georgian Embassy in Ukraine stated that it will begin the necessary procedures to bring the deceased back to Georgia.

Notably, their deaths come 10 days after five Georgian fighters – Avto Rurua, Romeo Pirchakhia, Roland Kvaratskhelia, Badri Markelia, and Merab Aladashvili – were also killed near Bakhmut on 3 December.

The latest casualties bring to 28 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

