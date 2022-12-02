Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge that another Georgian fighter, Jambulat (Jaba) Khoferia, was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The MFA noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary steps to repatriate the body to Georgia.

Notably, the deceased’s father, Archil Khoferia, and his uncle, Jambulat Khoferia, both fought in the 1992-1993 War in Abkhazia. His uncle was killed during the fighting in 1993.

This latest casualty brings to 21 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

