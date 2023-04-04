EU Ambassador Talks About Georgia’s EU Membership

Speaking to journalists today during a visit to Georgia’s Imereti region, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Herczynski expressed hope that Georgia would be granted candidate status for EU membership. Ambassador Herczynski said: “In the end, the decision will depend on the progress made by Georgia. And it will be in the hands of 27 EU member states.” Ambassador added: “This will be yet another step towards EU membership, there will be many more steps”. He emphasized that the EU delegation was there to guide Georgia on its path to EU membership.

“The 27 member states of the European Union have decided to grant Georgia a European perspective, the work is ongoing work on the implementation of 12 priorities, this is still work in progress. We will assess this progress later this year, and 27 member states will decide on the next steps in December”. – noted Ambassador.

The Ambassador stressed that the membership in the EU “will bring enormous benefits to Georgia. The membership in the European Union means stability, peace, prosperity, rising living standards.” He stressed that this requires national consensus and everyone, all political forces working together, in the spirit of compromise, in the spirit of inclusivity, in the spirit of constructiveness.”

When asked about the criticism of the ruling party in Georgia regarding the participation of MEP Viola von Cramon in a protest rally in support of Lazare Grigoriadis, who was arrested on March 29 in connection with March 7-9 Tbilisi protests against the “Foreign Agents” law, the Ambassador made a short comment that “Ms. von Cramon is an individual member of EP and she is free to come here, to Georgia and to decide where she goes, to what places”.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)