New EU Amb. Pawel Herczynski Meets President

The new Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on 5 September to officially present his credentials and discuss the process of Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

Pawel Herczynski, the new EU Ambassador to Georgia, has presented his credentials to President Salome Zourabichvili. This occasion marks the official start of his duties, in this historic moment in the EU-Georgia relations. https://t.co/NVlS3afrPz — EU Delegation Georgia 🇪🇺 (@EUinGeorgia) September 5, 2022

Ambassador Herczynski also released an official statement today to mark the beginning of his tenure, stating “Gamarjoba [Hello] Sakartvelo! It is an honor but also great responsibility for me to be the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia.”

“My tenure comes at one of the most important moments in EU-Georgia relations,” he emphasized. “The historic decision by the European Council to grant Georgia the European perspective sets a new reality.”

“Together with my team, I will work tirelessly assisting Georgia on its path to the European Union. It is an enormous privilege to have the chance to contribute to this process,” Amb. Herczynski concluded.

Amb. Herczynski replaced Carl Hartzell, who had been serving in the post since 2018, as the new EU Ambassador.

