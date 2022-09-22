News

Geostat: Q2’22 GDP Up by 7.1%

22/09/2022 - 13:16
32 Less than a minute

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 7.1% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2022, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 19.

Geostat said growth was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (75.9%); information and communication (27.7%); transportation and storage (18.6%); education (12%); agriculture, forestry and fishing (10.9%); wholesale and retail trade (3%).

Geostat reported decline in health and social services (-12.7%); construction (-3.2%); real estate activities (-2.7%),

Revised data on the second quarter of 2022 will be published on November 15.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
22/09/2022 - 13:16
32 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Part of Opposition Presents Plan to Meet EU Recommendations   

22/09/2022 - 14:30

National Bank Applies for SEPA Membership

21/09/2022 - 17:56

GUAM Foreign Ministers Council Meets

21/09/2022 - 17:30

Georgian FM Meets Counterparts on Sidelines of UNGA 

21/09/2022 - 17:11
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button