Geostat: Q2’22 GDP Up by 7.1%

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 7.1% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2022, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 19.

Geostat said growth was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (75.9%); information and communication (27.7%); transportation and storage (18.6%); education (12%); agriculture, forestry and fishing (10.9%); wholesale and retail trade (3%).

Geostat reported decline in health and social services (-12.7%); construction (-3.2%); real estate activities (-2.7%),

Revised data on the second quarter of 2022 will be published on November 15.

