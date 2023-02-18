Prime Minister Garibashvili in Munich to Attend Munich Security Conference

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, is visiting Germany from 17 to 19 February to attend 59th Munich Security Conference. The visit programme envisages his attendance of Conference’s opening ceremony, participation in the thematic panel discussion and holding a number of meetings.

The Georgian delegation also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili; Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze and Head of Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze.

Meetings Held during the Conference

According to the press service of the Georgian Government Administration, Prime Minister Garibashvili met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the Munich Security Conference and discussed Georgia’s steps towards integration into the European Union and the security environment in the region.

The Prime Minister informed the President of the European Commission about the process of implementation of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations. In the same context, the parties drew attention to the analytical report on Georgia recently published by the European Commission. Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed the hope that “the European Commission will continue to support Georgia and that this year another historic decision will be taken to grant Georgia the well-deserved candidate status”.

They also noted the importance of the Black Sea electricity cable project, stressing that this project will promote the development of the renewable energy sector and increase transit and trade opportunities between the European Union and the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister of Georgia and the President of the European Commission also discussed the all-out war launched by Russia in Ukraine and its implications for Georgia, the region and the world at large.

Very important meeting w/@vonderleyen. Outlined robust actions and efficient reforms of 🇬🇪 on the way to 🇪🇺 integration. We hope for @EU_Commission's support to advance the 🇬🇪-🇪🇺 relations to the next level! With strong reform agenda 🇬🇪 deserves candidate status. pic.twitter.com/M7a145H8SD — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) February 18, 2023

Irakli Garibashvili and the Vice-President of the European Commission, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, discussed the security environment in the region, the steps taken by Georgia in the process of implementing the 12-point recommendations, and the analytical report on Georgia published by the European Commission. They also reviewed the security environment and challenges in the region and the world, during which Prime Minister Gharibashvili “reaffirmed the Georgian government’s commitment to the policy of peaceful settlement of the conflict”.

In a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two sides reviewed the “close partnership and friendly relations” between the two countries in various fields, during which Prime Minister Garibashvili “expressed the hope that Germany will continue to support Georgia’s main foreign policy goals”.

The Prime Minister thanked the German Chancellor for his strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the policy of non-recognition, and “invited him to visit Georgia at a time convenient for him”.

Fruitful meeting w/@OlafScholz, Federal Chancellor of 🇩🇪. Discussed 🇬🇪-🇩🇪 close friendship and solid partnership based on shared values. Emphasized our common vision for stronger Europe and the need to take decisive actions. Georgia is a loyal ally for 🇪🇺. #MSC2023 pic.twitter.com/9YWd00Soo7 — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) February 18, 2023

During his visit to Germany, Irakli Garibashvili also met with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US European Commander General Christopher Cavoli, and discussed the “long-term strategic cooperation” between the US and Georgia. The sides emphasized the great assistance the US has provided over the years to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions, build its defense capabilities and promote economic growth. They also discussed the perspectives for future cooperation.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that “Georgia is and will remain the most reliable and loyal ally of the US in the region and beyond.” It was said that Georgia welcomes more active US involvement and investment in strengthening the security and economic development and connectivity of the Black Sea region.

In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Garibashvili also met with Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank; Rich Lesser Chairman of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a business strategy consulting firm; Odile Renaud Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); Bruno Iven, CEO of Airbus Helicopters; and Jared Cohen, President of Global Relations of Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment banking and financial services company.

