Georgian Minister of Defence Meets his US Counterpart in Washington, DC

On February 9 Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, in the framework of his visit to the US, met with the US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

As Austin hosted his Georgian colleague at the Pentagon he announced that Georgia has been approved for the risk-assessed payment schedule making it easier for Georgia to request and acquire critical military capabilities.

Georgia is set to receive more US military assistance. In January, the Department of Defense notified Congress of its intent to provide $33 million in security assistance to Georgia.

He added that this announcement reflects the importance of bilateral defence relationship and partnership between US and Georgia. He underlined that Georgian military units have served and sacrificed alongside US and NATO forces in Kosovo, Iraq, as well as Afghanistan, where Georgia was the largest per capita troop contributor, all the while deepening its ties with the West and “supporting its Euro-Atlantic integration.” Austin also expressed US appreciation for “Georgia’s outsized effect on security and stability in the South Caucasus and around the world…”

The Pentagon chief also noted the importance of Georgia’s participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is called to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and that Georgia’s participation “helps us all strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and to bolster the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure. And that’s crucial as Ukraine continues to fight bravely against Russia’s unprovoked and unjust invasion.”

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, Burchuladze noted that Georgia and its people attach great importance to the strategic partnership with the US, which serves to strengthen Georgia’s defense and deterrence capabilities, as well as the peaceful and stable development of the country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed global and regional security challenges and Russia’s illegal occupation of Georgia and Ukraine. Georgia’s important role in promoting security, peace and stability in the Black Sea region was noted.

Georgia’s contribution to global security and international missions, alongside the US military, was also highlighted, as well as its role in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Juansher Buchuladze thanked the US side for the growing and successful cooperation. According to MoD, he stressed that that initiative to strengthen the defense and deterrence of Georgia further strengthens the exemplary partnership and promotes peace and stability in the country and in the wider Black Sea region.

In October 2021, Austin and Burchuladze met in Georgia, where the secretary announced the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative.

